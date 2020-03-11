Israel shedding light on coronavirus?

Gil Hoffman reflects on the impact of the coronavirus on the State of Israel and its politics.

While he is currently in the United States and dreading the quarantine he will face upon returning to Israel, Gil Hoffman expresses admiration for Israel leading the way in the precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He speaks about the challenges facing Israel as the “light unto the nations” and how wonderful it would be if Israelis find the cure. He pays tribute to his wife, Maayan Hoffman, who has been covering the coronavirus while holding down the fort back home.

He also explains the three possibilities for Israel politically: A minority coalition, a unity government and a fourth election.