Shin Bet to provide security to Benny Gantz

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) will begin providing security to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz in the wake of the recent incitement against him.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the chairman of the Ministerial Committee on Shin Bet affairs, approved the recommendation of the Ciechanover Committee, which advises on issues of security.

Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif decided on Saturday night to increase security around Gantz following incitement against him on social media.

At the start of his speech in the Maccabiah village in Ramat Gan on that evening, Gantz said he was verbally attacked by a man who tried to approach him and confront him.

Over the weekend, hate photos against Gantz and against senior members of Blue and White were circulated, amid the party’s intention of forming a minority government with the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

A person also wrote on his Facebook page, "Gantz should be murdered in Rabin Square and join Rabin."