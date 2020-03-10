Two residents of Samaria town diagnosed with coronavirus

Group of residents from community of Leshem enter isolation after returning from skiing in Austria. Two of them diagnosed with COVID-19.

About 40 residents of the community of Leshem in Samaria were ordered into isolation after they returned from Austria and two were diagnosed with coronavirus, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday evening.

The members of the group returned from skiing in Austria, and had also visited Andorra and France. The members of the group entered home isolation as soon as they returned.

Senior officials in the Health Ministry estimated on Tuesday that there are undiagnosed coronavirus patients in Israel, and as such the ministry decided to expand the tests to diagnose coronavirus.

From now on, not only those who were exposed to a patient or those who returned from abroad and experienced symptoms will be tested, but also those who are suffering pneumonia or high fever and severe respiratory illnesses.

The tests will initially be done in the Petah Tikva district because there are reports of larger numbers of cases of pneumonia and respiratory illnesses in that area.

Earlier, the police announced they would make increased enforcement measures to ensure that those who return to Israel from abroad enter isolation as required by the Ministry of Health.

As of Tuesday night, data about those returning to Israel will be found in the police information systems in order to enable police to enforce and ensure they are in isolation.

In addition, the Israel Police and the Ministry of Health have set up dedicated task forces, consisting of police officers and inspectors of the Ministry of Health, to prevent violations of isolations. This is meant to prevent the spread of the virus.

Police and inspectors of the Ministry of Health will ensure that all persons in isolation comply with the Ministry's guidelines.

The Ministry of Health has also expanded the restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among others, it was determined that no events with more than 2,000 people will be held. Visits to hospitals and seniors’ homes should be avoided as well.