Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 70, including an IDF officer and a nine-year-old boy from Tel Aviv.

One of the new cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Health is a standing soldier in the IDF who returned from a vacation abroad.

This is the second verified case of coronavirus in the IDF. A preliminary examination indicates that the soldier was in isolation from the time of his landing until he tested positive for the virus. He is in light condition. It was reported that the Medical Corps, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is conducting a comprehensive epidemiological investigation to locate contacts and its findings will be made public.

Patient number 59 is a 60-year-old man from southern Israel who returned to the country from Spain. He returned to Israel on an Arkia flight number 4XAGK which landed on March 2 at 11:30 p.m. He returned from the Ben Gurion Airport to Be'er Sheva at midnight that night and sat with his family in an empty train car, according to the Ministry of Health. People he met at his workplace have been notified. The man has been in home isolation for the past few days.

Patient number 60 is a 29-year-old Jerusalem resident who was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. He arrived on a flight from the Czech Republic and was previously in Germany. He landed on March 9 on an Israir flight 6H7762 from Prague to Israel.

Patient number 61 is a man in his 60s from central Israel. He returned from an organized trip from Tenerife on March 4 on Swiss flight 256LX that landed at 3:30 a.m.

He arrived in Tenerife from Zurich on Edelweiss Air flight WK214. From Tenerife to Zurich, he took flight number WK215.

Patient number 62 is a 68-year-old man from northern Israel who returned from Tenerife.

Patient number 63 is a man in his 40s, from central Israel, who returned from Austria on March 6. He contracted the virus after coming in contact with a verified patient.

Patient number 64 is a 23-year-old standing IDF soldier from central Israel, who returned from Madrid on March 9, went into isolation that day and has had no further contacts since.

Patient number 65 is a man in his 30s, from central Israel, who returned from Geneva via Istanbul on March 7.

Patient number 66 is a nine-year-old from Tel Aviv who returned from Madrid.

Patient number 67 is a man in his 60s from Gush Etzion, who was in contact with a confirmed patient in the United States.

Patients number 68 and 69 are residents of southern Israel who returned from France. They departed from Tel Aviv to Grenoble on Arkia flight 771 which departed at 6:30 a.m. on March 1, and returned on March 8 from Grenoble to Tel Aviv on flight 772 which departed at 12:30. On March 8, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., they were on a Ben Gurion Airport shuttle to the long-term parking lot. From the airport, they drove in a private vehicle straight to their home for complete isolation, where they stayed until the test result was obtained.

Patient number 70 is a man in his 40s from the Jordan Valley.