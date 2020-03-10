Netanyahu: Israeli economy doing fine despite coronavirus

PM convenes discussion on economic impact of the coronavirus, says Israel not in danger of running out of supplies and food.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video address on the economic impact of the coronavirus Tuesday night.

At the end of the discussion he said: "Today, I have a series of discussions with the Finance Minister, the Economy Minister, the Governor of the Bank of Israel and others to ensure the economy's strength. The Israeli economy is in excellent condition. We are entering the Corona crisis when we are in better condition than most countries in the world. An NIS 4 billion fund to help the Corona-affected businesses. We're working on adding more money during these hours."

Netanyahu referred to the importation situation in Israel. "For supplies - most of the supply to the state comes by sea - products, raw materials, all of these things, including food. Almost all food comes by sea, so there is no reason to rush to the supermarkets, there is more and more food and there will be more and more food. By air, we are taking all the measures available to us to ensure that there is regular air supply here to Israel."

"I want to wish the citizens of Israel a happy Purim holiday, with lots of hamantaschen," Netanyahu concluded.