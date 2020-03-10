Government forming? Blue and White heads meet with Liberman

Meeting between Gantz, Lapid, Ya'alon, Ashkenazi with Yisrael Beyteinu Chair called very good; Blue and White to meet with Joint Arab List.

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz today met with Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman.

Knesset Members Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya'alon, and Gabi Ashkenazi attended the meeting.

"The meeting was good and relevant with the intention of forming a government and preventing fourth elections," the two parties said.

At the same time, Yisrael Beyteinu faction head MK Oded Forer addressed Ministers Yariv Levin and Ze'ev Elkin with a list of preconditions for the faction to join the next coalition.

The terms are identical to the conditions set by Yisrael Beyteinu in negotiations for the 21st and 22nd Knesset that include: a second and third reading of the Draft Law that was approved in first reading in the 20th Knesset; authority for city rabbis to set up their own conversion courts, a law allowing civil marriage, and a minimum retirement income threshold of 70% of the minimum wage.

Tomorrow, Blue and White representatives will meet with Joint Arab List leaders in an attempt to win their support to form a minority government.

Channel 12 News announced that Joint Arab List Chairman Aymen Odeh would not take part in the meeting, but it will be attended by Balad Chairman MK Mtanes Shihadeh.

Odeh spoke earlier about some of the requirements the List would present in their meeting with Blue and White's team.

In exchange for support of the Arab MKs in a minority government of Benny Gantz, the Joint Arab List will demand to stop Jewish visits to the Temple Mount and cancel unilateral steps in President Trump's Mideast initiative, such as applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"Our people want something very specific: An accurate beacon between everyday concerns and the political position. So we can't say: Cancel the Kaminitz Law and then you can go ahead and bomb in Gaza, or go ahead with the Century Deal. We have clear policy requirements: To stop, and announce cessation of all unilateral programs,” Odeh said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

"We have a position on the al-Aqsa mosque and the cessation of extremist settlers entering the al-Aqsa mosque. This is something that happened in Netanyahu's time and we want to restore the status quo: Al-Aqsa is a place of worship for Muslims and East Jerusalem should be the capital of the Palestinian state. We will focus on the Al-Aqsa issue at this stage," he added.