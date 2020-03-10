Liberman's demands of the Likud

Yisrael Beytenu faction sends list of demands to Likud including passage of draft law and civil marriage.

Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer on Tuesday night brought to Ministers Yariv Levina and Ze'ev Elkin the preconditions which Avigdor Liberman demands before joining a coalition led by the Likud party.

The terms, released last week, are completely identical to the conditions set by Yisrael Beytenu during the negotiations for the 21st and 22nd Knesset.

1. Determine a minimum retirement income threshold of 70% of the minimum wage.

2. Transfer of powers to operate public transport and lure businesses on Saturday from the central government to the local government.

3. Pass on its second and third reading the draft law enacted in the first reading of the 20th Knesset.

4. A Law permitting civil marriage.

5. Allowing city rabbis to set up conversion courts.

Forer claimed that so far, even in the previous two rounds, he has not received the Likud's response to the conditions set by his party.