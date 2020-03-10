Watch: Driving the wrong way on the highway

Multiple drivers arrested for moving into opposite lane to overtake vehicles ahead of them, forcing drivers in other lane to pull over.

During the enforcement activity of traffic police in Judea and Samaria earlier this week, several drivers were observed driving on the wrong side of the road, thereby endangering the occupants of other vehicles on the highway.

In the first case on highway 60 from south to north, a private vehicle driver appears to swerve to the wrong side of the road to overtake a truck, endangering two vehicles coming from the opposite lane causing them to move to side of the road to avoid a collision.

In the same section of the road, police followed a private vehicle, which the driver of the vehicle perpetrated a dangerous overtaking of a covertly operating police car, while endangering the vehicles traveling in the opposite lane and causing them to pull over to the side

In another case, on Route 505, a vehicle was observed driving in and out of the opposite lane multiple times to overtake vehicles ahead of it.

The three drivers have a hearing scheduled and their licenses were revoked for 30 days.