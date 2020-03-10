Pilots could lose licenses as a result of coronavirus

Israeli Pilots Union warns decreased air traffic could cause pilots to not fly enough to keep their licenses.

The dramatic reduction in the number of flights to and from Israel over the coronavirus is hurting the livelihoods of air and ground crews, and above all, causing airlines huge losses that could bring them into financial collapse.

The Israeli Pilots Union pointed out another problem pilots face as a result of the panic over the coronavirus. "The isolation policy creates a lot of problems for the airlines. For example: Maintaining a pilot's license requires him to take off and land at least three times in three months."

"Due to the fact that there are no flights, pilots do not ''accumulate'' takeoffs and landings, pilots will soon begin to lose their licenses. There are also no flights to take them out on the license renewal simulator. This is a problem,” the Pilots Union emphasized.