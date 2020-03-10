Report: Peretz sought to become Knesset Speaker - and was rejected

Labor chairman reportedly asked Blue and White to be appointed Knesset Speaker, but Gantz rejected the request.

The Blue and White party refused MK Amir Peretz's request to be appointed as Knesset Speaker, Army Radio reported Monday evening.

According to the report, during Labor-Gesher-Meretz’s coalition negotiations with Blue and White, Peretz sought to be appointed as Knesset Speaker.

Peretz believed that the role of Knesset Speaker could serve as a springboard for the next role he is eyeing, that of President.

Blue and White refused the request, saying that the role of the Speaker of the Knesset is traditionally manned by a representative of the largest party in the coalition.

The Labor party responded to reports and said, "No such thing happened. We support Meir Cohen for the position of Knesset Speaker."