Gantz attends megillah reading in childhood moshav

Blue and White chairman celebrates Purim in Moshav Kfar Ahim, sits in seat that belonged to his late. father

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz arrived on Monday evening, the eve of Purim, to read the Scroll of Esther in the synagogue in Moshav Kfar Ahim, where his parents had lived in the past.

Even after the death of his father and mother, Gantz continues comes to the synagogue for the megillah reading and sits in the seat that belonged to his late father Nachum.

"As I do every year, megillah reading in Kfar Ahim in the same synagogue where my father used to pray. I get emotional each time when I sit in his seats. Happy Purim everyone!” Gantz tweeted on Monday night.

Among those who were present in the synagogue for the megillah reading was Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), a resident of Kfar Ahim. The two met before the prayer service, shook hands and greeted each other with "Happy Purim".