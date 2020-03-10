Will the Israeli government be supported by anti-Zionists?

The Blue and White party threatens to form a government backed by the Arab party. Tamar Yonah wonders how low the politicians can go.

What is it like to be under quarantine? A community rabbi writes about his experiences, AND his also testing positive for the coronavirus while under quarantine.

Plus, an analysis of the election results, and pretty much it. Israel may have a government with anti-Israel Arab parties, Prime Minister Netanyahu could possibly steal away some politicians from the Blue and White bloc who would agree to mutiny, and could even go to new elections. Various scenarios are possible.