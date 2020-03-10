What’s hiding behind the mask?

Eve Harow ruminates on the connection between the COVID-19 pandemic and Purim and shares thoughts on the Los Angeles reunion that she and her husband attended over Shabbat.

She and many others involved in tourism are without work for the foreseeable future as the expected cancellations flow in.

Global chaos serves the interests of not good people; wishing wisdom and clarity to our leaders who are battling under clouds of uncertainty to keep us safe. May what seems frightening now turn out well in the end, and let’s try to keep the hysteria to a minimum in the meanwhile and have faith in a positive master plan. At least on Purim we can drink to that.