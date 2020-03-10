Two House Republicans go into self-quarantine

Reps. Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz join Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar in deciding to go into self-quarantine.

Two House Republicans who recently came in close contact with President Donald Donald Trump have both opted to “self-quarantine” after interacting with someone who was infected with coronavirus, Politico reported on Monday.

They are Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who shook hands with Trump on Friday, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was on board Air Force One and drove in Trump's car on Monday. The two announced that they have decided to stay home after being informed that they came in contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference who was later hospitalized with coronavirus.

Collins also attended a meeting at the White House last Tuesday with Trump and several other GOP lawmakers, where they discussed a set of expiring surveillance provisions, according to Politico.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins said in a statement.

“I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate,” he added.

Gaetz — who wore a gas mask on the House floor last week during a vote on a coronavirus funding package — has been tested for the virus and will remain under self-quarantine.

“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came in to contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” Gaetz’s office said in a statement. “While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon. Under doctor's usual precautionary recommendations, he'll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

Collins and Gaetz join Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) who announced Sunday evening that they had decided to “self-quarantine” after coming into contact with the infected CPAC attendee.

While Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a number of other top White House officials participated at the same CPAC event, the American Conservative Union noted that the attendee “had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall.”