Senior Sheba Medical Center doctor feared infected with Coronavirus disease

Sheba Hospital updates that ER doctor's husband was diagnosed as carrier; hospital informs patients who had been in contact with her.

The Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer announced on Monday evening that the husband of a doctor serving in the medical institution's emergency room was tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus, and the doctor was also tested for fear that she was also infected.

The Health Ministry announced today that three more patients had been diagnosed with Coronavirus disease, ages 40, 41 and 42. Two of them arrived in Israel on flights from Switzerland and one arrived in Israel on a flight from Spain.

One returned on an El Al flight from Zurich that landed in Israel last Monday (March 2) at 2:10 p.m. The other returned on Thursday (March 5) on a Swissair flight from Zurich that landed at 02:30.

The 30th patient was also in the hair cuttery Yoram Ben-Ami at the Rishon Le Zion mall. Earlier today, the Health Ministry announced that the woman, in her 70s, is at risk of illness but is in light condition.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri made it clear that if a decision was made to isolate all those who return to Israel retroactively, that would mean shutting in more than 200,000 Israelis, bringing the total to about 300,000.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi were in favor of mandatory isolation for all those returning to Israel. Minister Kahlon supported the Health Ministry position in opposition to the position of Treasury representatives, who strongly opposed the proposal.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not resolve the dispute, saying he would make a decision later, after consulting with professionals.

At present, the number of people infected in Israel is 41, four of whom recovered. Most of them are in light condition, one in moderate condition, and one critical.

Also, railroad workers committee demanded to close the station at Ben Gurion Airport, fearing the spread of the disease through citizens returning from abroad. "Due to non-enforcement at the station, the result of which we saw yesterday, it was revealed that one of the Coronavirus patients made his way to the train from Ben Gurion Airport to Acco, and that dozens of train workers and thousands of passengers are at risk, we demand that Ben Gurion Station be closed," the committee said.

In the education system, concerns about school disruptions begin with the matriculation season and the Education Ministry has been examining in recent days the possibility that the school grade will be considered the final grade in the matriculation exams.