Watch full speech of IDF Spokesman to AIPAC conference about Hezbollah's threats, Operation 'Northern Shield', and US support.

IDF Spokesman Major General Jonathan Conricus attended the annual AIPAC lobby in Washington, which came to an end last week.

Speaking on the main stage of the conference, he addressed a crowd of more than 18,000 attendees to Hezbollah's threats and the "Northern Shield" operation on the Lebanese border.