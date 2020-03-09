IDF continues to prepare for coronavirus as about 2,000 soldiers remain in isolation. 300 soldiers complete isolation and return to units.

The IDF Chief of Staff decided that every soldier returning from any destination in the world, including countries with no restriction, will not enter isolation but will not immediately return to the army, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Silberman said today.

At present, there are about 2,000 soldiers in home isolation, most of them returning from private holidays abroad. About 300 soldiers have completed isolation periods and returned to their units.

The Chief of Staff also decided to organize a military inpatient facility to preempt a widespread coronavirus wave.

It was also decided that the next March draft into various units would be carried out without family or parent chaperones, and the army's annual training program would be refreshed. Citizens' entry into the IDF facilities will continue, but will be carried out after examination by means of a questionnaire.

In the long term, the army decided to prepare for five issues: establishing hospitals for coronavirus infected in IDF facilities if needed, assisting civilians in need, assisting police enforcing directives, assisting with drug distribution, as well as assisting with crisis management if needed.

The IDF also decided to cancel entry of civilians from Quneitra Crossing, Rosh Hanikra, and Taba as well as to reduce civilian interfaces within the Civil Administration.