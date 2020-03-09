Gantz and Liberman: 'Good meeting'

Blue and White, Yisrael Beyteinu leaders meet in Ramat Gan, say fourth election would be unacceptable.

Blue and White and Yisrael Beyteinu party chairmen Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman met in the neighborhood of Maccabia in Ramat Gan on Monday afternoon.

At the end of the meeting, Gantz said, "We have just finished a good meeting where we talked about the basic principles and agreed on cooperation to form a government to get Israel out of the mud it is in and prevent fourth elections."

"We will discuss the details below, summarize common principles of action and move forward," the Blue and White chairman added.

Liberman said at the end of the meeting that the worst possibility was a fourth election, "everything will be done to prevent a fourth election."