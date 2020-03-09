Man who called Zionism 'racist' joins Bernie Sanders' campaign as senior adviser

Phillip Agnew, who called Zionism “racist” in a 2015 article, announced he had joined the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders as a senior adviser.

Agnew made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday, tagging Sanders and tweeting: "I've joined the campaign as a senior adviser; accepting the challenges & contradictions. To my friends & comrades: thank you for the love & accountability. This is a people's position on a people's campaign. We will leave no one behind. That is our promise."

Agnew, who previously served as a national surrogate for the Sanders campaign, is the co-founder of Dream Defenders, an activist group founded in response to the 2012 killing of African-American teenager Trayvon Martin. The group has repeatedly promoted the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which has been a US-designated terrorist organization since 1997, according to the Daily Caller. The group also promotes the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.

In a 2015 article for Ebony magazine, Agnew called Zionism “a racist, exploitative, and exclusionary ideology,” according to the Washington Free Beacon. He also criticized former US President Barack Obama for comparing the right of Jews to have a state to African Americans seeking equal protection under the law. Agnew called the comparison a “lie” and a “figment of our well-manicured imagination.”