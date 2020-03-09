MK Heba Yazbak rules out supporting Gantz for PM

MK Heba Yazbak clarifies that Balad will not recommend Benny Gantz to form a government. "We're not the only ones."

In a radio interview, MK Heba Yazbak (Joint Arab List) clarified that Balad, her faction in the Joint Arab List, is opposed to the Joint Arab List recommending MK Benny Gantz (Blue and White) for the formation of the next government.

Yazbak was being interviewed by Aiman Al-Kassam Suliman. She added that Balad was not the only faction in the Joint Arab List to oppose recommending Gantz, noting that there are those in Hadash who also oppose supporting Blue and White.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, MK Ofer Cassif stated that, "The entire faction agrees to the demand that we be officially approached. We haven't seen that happening yet, and we insist upon it." He stressed that in his party, "We haven't reached the stage of discussing supporting a government from outside (i.e. enabling Gantz to establish a minority government with external support from the Joint Arab List - ed.). We're still talking about recommendations."

In an indication that Gantz's road to forming a government will not be simple, Cassif noted that, "Under no circumstances will we support any government which includes the racist [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman. We're talking about someone who has been inciting against our public for years."

MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) told Reshet Bet: "Our red line is doing what we committed to doing - ensuring that there won't be another round of elections. We will do whatever is our best interests. We have to limit our dealings with the Joint Arab List, which will negotiate with whoever it wants."