Everything you need to know about novel coronavirus

I landed in Israel from Spain today, but I'm feeling good. Do I need to go into isolation?

Yes. The Ministry of Health orders that you must stay quarantined for 14 days, beginning from the day of departure from the country- in this case Spain. The virus incubation period is 14 days, so it is important to complete the entire isolation period and prevent the risk of exposure and infection of others.



I returned from an international professional conference in the United States. Do I need to go into isolation?

Yes. The Ministry of Health has determined that every Israeli who attends an international conference, will be quarantined for 14 days, from the date of leaving the professional conference. If the professional conference is held in one of the suspected counries, you must stay in isolation for 14 days from your departure from that country.



I came back from England, which is not on the Ministry of Health's list. Do I need to go into isolation?

No. There is currently no directive on isolation for those returning from England. However, the names of countries for which there is a duty of isolation are updated according to the global morbidity. Therefore, the Ministry of Health will regularly update the list.



I had a connection flight through Germany, and I was only at the airport for about an hour. Should I go into isolation?

No. The Ministry of Health has determined that only anyone who had a connecting flight through China, Italy or South Korea is required to be quarantined for a full 14 days from the date of departure.



I came back from a country that does not appear at all on the Ministry of Health's list, and the last few days I have been feeling bad - fever / cough / cold. Do I need to go into isolation?

No. If the country is not stated on the list of countries on the Ministry of Health's website, or if you did not stay in one of the places in Israel posted on the Ministry of Health's website, where there are coronavirus patients present, and if you did not come in contact with a known coronavirus patient, you can contact your health fund's clinic.



My husband returned from abroad today and was sent to isolation, what to do with the other tenants?

The person quarantined must follow the isolation guidelines. The rest of the people who came in contact with your husband are not required to take any special action, and they can continue their daily routine. If your husband develops symptoms such as fever / cough / sore throat / shortness of breath, he / she should contact MDA immediately by dialing 101.



My husband returned from abroad today and was sent to isolation, what should he do?

Those quarantined must remain in a secluded and ventilated room for a full 14 days from the date of exposure, and be careful to use a separate bathroom and utensils whenever possible. Every time he leaves the room he must wear a mouth-nose mask (or other cloth) and gloves. The toilets and places touched / used should be disinfected, and all household members should be careful to wash their hands with soap and water frequently. Full guidelines on home isolation can be found on the Ministry of Health's website. A "home isolation" report form must also be completed and can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.



I've been in isolation for a week now and feel good. Does that mean I'm healthy and can leave home?

Definitely not. The virus incubation period is 14 days, so it is important to complete the entire isolation period and avoid the risk of exposure and infection of others.



I returned from Italy two weeks ago and I am at the 14th day for "isolation." Today I developed a fever. What should I do? Fever above 38 degrees is considered one of the symptoms of the Coronavirus. To rule out infection, you must call MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center, and if necessary, the MDA team will come to you for sampling and testing. You must remain in isolation and prevent the infection of others.



Before going into isolation, I met with lots of friends and family. Do they also need to go into isolation?

They are considered a second circuit, for which there are no specific prohibitions. However, if you have the virus symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath), you should report to MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center as soon as possible.



As of now, what are the countries where your stay requires isolation?

The names of the countries are updated on the Ministry of Health's website according to the global morbidity data, so it is important to follow keep up to date with changes. To date (March 9, 2020), the Ministry of Health requires the isolation of anyone returning from the following countries: Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, China, Singapore, Spain, France, South Korea, Switzerland, Egypt, Austria, Andorra - San Marino, Thailand and Tenerife. Also, every Israeli who returned from an international conference abroad (any country) must quarantine him/herself for a full 14 days.



I've heard that the virus mainly affects the elderly. Does that mean I shouldn't visit my parents?

Elderly and chronically ill people are indeed at risk. However, a healthy person who is not quarantined has no impediment to visiting older people.



A student in my son's school is infected with Corona, and now the whole school has been sent to isolation. Does that mean my child is ill?

No. He must remain in isolation for a full 14 days, and you must monitor his medical condition. If fever / cough / sore throat / shortness of breath symptoms appear, contact MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center.



I've heard that children do not contract the disease, so isolation is not required. Is this true?

No. Although, according to data available today, the rate of illness seems to be lower in children, unnecessary risks should not be taken. Anyone who falls under one of the following conditions: Stayed in a country where the virus broke out, attended in an international conference, or has been exposed to a confirmed patient - will enter isolation regardless of his age.

MDA emphasizes that in cases where there are no physical symptoms, general information and guidance on the corona can be obtained at the Ministry of Health's website, by calling the Health Ministry hotline at *5400, the HMO hotlines or the "My MDA" app.