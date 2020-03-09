Israel's Health Ministry: AIPAC attendees must self-quarantine

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov clarified in a conversation with Keren Neubach on Kan that "anyone who returned from any conference abroad from since March 3 should be in isolation, including those who were at the AIPAC conference."



He said diplomatic complexity vis-à-vis the US was ruled out in a discussion with the PM.

He explained that the political aspect is not the consideration, but rather the volume of traffic from Israel to the US that stands at thousands of people a day, he said.



"In practice, we need to seriously consider whether to tell anybody who was abroad to go into isolation," Bar Siman Tov said.

"That means cutting Israel off from the world, it's a formative decision in its effects. You have to see that the medicine supply chain for Israel can be preserved."