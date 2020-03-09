Blue and White fumes at two of its MKs: Toe the line or resign

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz is fuming at two MKs who tend more to the right than the rest of his party, and is demanding they vote in support of the formation of a minority government supported by the Joint Arab List, or resign their seats, Channel 12 reported.

Blue and White cannot force MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel to resign, and the resignation must come of their own free will.

As of now, both Hauser and Hendel refuse to break Blue and White's election promise and support the formation of a government supported by the Joint Arab List.

According to the Parties Law, if both of them leave the Blue and White party, sanctions against "desertion" will be applied. Among other things, they will not be able to be appointed ministers in the current Knesset.

On Sunday, Channel 13 News reported overhearing a tense conversation between MK Moshe Ya'alon and MKs Hendel and Hauser at the party's Tel Aviv headquarters. They were heard being attacked over their intent to vote against a minority government.

Meanwhile, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz instructed his political team to prepare coalition negotiations with the Joint List to support the establishment of his government from the outside. Gantz is expected to meet with Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Monday afternoon.