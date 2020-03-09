Channel 12 journalist: 'Form a narrow government immediately'

Channel 12 analyst Amnon Abramovich urged the formation of a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List.

Speaking to Army Radio, Abramovich said: "When it seemed like [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu had sixty Knesset seats, I was in favor of a unity government, because I thought that forming a government and the legislative infrastructure and the separation between the different branches of government are more important than the parties and politicians and journalists all put together. But I knew from the beginning that Netanyahu did not have 60 seats."

Abramovich also said that before the exit polls were published he told Channel 12's pollster, Meno Geva,"'Don't give him (Netanyahu) more than 59, he's not going to reach 60,' and he did not reach 60 or even 59. Netanyahu was defeated in the government and also legally, he won political and even that's a very easy victory."

"So in the situation which has been created, we need to form a narrow government immediately, both in order to run the country and in order to remove the embarrassing 'x' which people are trying to place on the votes of Israel's Arab citizens."

According to Abramovich, there is no need for a unity government. "There's no connection between coronavirus and the formation of a government, we've been a year and a quarter without a government and people are already speaking, jokingly and seriously, about fourth elections. So in order to prevent a fourth round of elections, which will lead to the a collapse of the government, we need to form a narrow government immediately."