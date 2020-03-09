Bnei Brak rabbi: Those in quarantine are forbidden to attend synagogue

Rabbi Yitzhak ZIlberstein issues ruling that those in quarantine must not attend synagogue, lest they violate prohibition against murder.

Rabbi Yitzhak Zilberstein, a prominent Bnei Brak rabbi, on Monday published a ruling banning those who are required to be in quarantine from attending synagogue on Purim.

"Anyone who is required to be in quarantine over Purim must not come to synagogue to hear megilla (the Scroll of Esther), because he may infect others and transgress the prohibition against murder," Rabbi Zilberstein wrote. "Those who are in quarantine can read the megilla on their own or hear it from someone standing outside."

"May the One who answered Queen Esther and Mordechai the Jew hear our cries and send a complete recovery and remove this plague from amongst us."

The ruling was published in the Lithunian-haredi newspaper Yated Ne'eman.

On Sunday, dozens residents of Kiryat Ye'arim were warned not to attend a ocal synagogue since they spent time on Shabbat (Saturday) near a man who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.