MK Hendel to protesters outside his home: If you push hard enough, you will bring unity

Dozens of youth protest outside homes of MK Gabi Ashkenazi and MK Yoaz Hendel, urge them not to form government with Joint List.

Dozens of youth from across the country protested on Sunday evening outside the homes of MK Gabi Ashkenazi and MK Yoaz Hendel of the Blue and White party.

The youths urged the Knesset members not to form a government with terror supporters from the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

"As commanders who led fighters to war, the eyes of the people and IDF soldiers are raised toward you," said the demonstrators. "You have a fateful responsibility, the people want unity, the people thirst for reconciliation, a minority government is a government of disaster, take responsibility, show leadership, act for a broad unity government today."

MK Hendel, who came out to meet the youth protesting in front of his home, told them, "If you push hard enough, you will bring unity."

Earlier on Sunday, leading religious Zionist rabbis sent a letter to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz urging him not to form a government with the help of the Joint List.

Rabbis Chaim Druckman, Shmuel Eliyahu, Yehoshua Shapira and David Fendel asked Gantz not to place Israel's wellbeing in the hands of terrorist-supporters.

Instead, they suggested he opt for a unity government with a Netanyahu-led Likud.

On Sunday it was reported that Hendel and MK Zvi Hauser are expected to oppose the formation of a government supported by the Joint List.

Hendel and Hauser were the ones who halted Blue and White’s attempt after the previous elections to promote a plan for a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.