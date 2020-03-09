Report: Netanyahu sending messengers to Amir Peretz

PM and his associates reportedly have been sending emissaries to convince Labor leader to join a Likud-led government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu or his associates have in recent days been sending emissaries to MK Amir Peretz in a bid to persuade him to join a government led by Netanyahu, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Netanyahu is willing to pay any price, including in the form of key positions and in political, economic and social basic lines, in exchange for the Labor party joining his government.

A political wheeler-dealer named Moti Sander, who is close to Natan Eshel and who mediated last year between Netanyahu and former Labor chairman Avi Gabbay, is one of the emissaries, according to Channel 12 News. Peretz, however, has been ignoring Sander for several days and refuses to talk to him.

At the same time, the Labor party chairman continues to call for the establishment of a leftist government headed by Benny Gantz and supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List.

On Saturday night, Peretz said, "The elections are over, and the task of forming a government has been turned over to the Knesset. Any attempt to garner a majority to form a government is legitimate. Any vote, whether from a Jewish citizen or an Arab, is equal.”

"I congratulate the party heads who are making every effort to form a new government of change and hope, even if it is a minority government. This is our obligation to our voters, this is our obligation to our values. We must not allow anyone to drag us to additional elections," he added.

Meanwhile, Gantz is scheduled to meet in Kfar Maccabiah on Monday with Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, as part of the talks on forming a coalition.

Gantz will seek to make sure that Liberman intends to recommend to President Reuven Rivlin that he impose the tasking of forming the next government on Gantz.