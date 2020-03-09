Oregon Governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declares state of emergency after number of coronavirus cases in the state doubled to 14.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Sunday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases in the state doubled to a total of 14.

Brown authorized the state of emergency by verbal proclamation Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. and confirmed it in an executive order Sunday morning.

“I’ve consulted with Oregon Health Authority and I am declaring a state of emergency to make sure we are able to swiftly deploy the personnel and resources necessary to address coronavirus in Oregon,” Brown announced at a press conference, according to The Hill.

The state of emergency gives the Oregon Health Authority and Office of Emergency Management all resources at the state’s disposal to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Brown said.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 60 days, but can be extended.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the death toll from coronavirus in the US rose to 22, after Health officials in Grant County, Washington, announced that one of its residents died from the coronavirus.

They did not provide further details about the patient, who was earlier reported to be their 80s and was diagnosed Thursday, according to ABC News.

Washington leads the nation in coronavirus deaths with 19, the majority of which were residents of the Life Care Center nursing facility in King County. Two deaths have taken place in Florida, and one in California.

Also on Sunday, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced he will self-quarantine at his home in Texas after he was potentially exposed to coronavirus at the CPAC conference.

The senator said he interacted "for less than a minute" and shook the hand of the CPAC attendee who tested positive for COVID-19. Cruz said that he is currently not experiencing any symptoms.

On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that an individual who attended CPAC less than two weeks ago had tested positive for coronavirus.

While President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a number of other top White House officials participated at the event, the ACU noted that the attendee “had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall.”