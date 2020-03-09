Joint List MK: We will not support anyone who supports Deal of the Century

MK Aida Touma-Sliman: Anyone who wants to be PM, must talk to us publicly.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) spoke on Radio 103FM on Sunday and stressed that the entire party will decide together on its political future.

Her comments come amid speculations that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would seek support for the formation of a government from MKs of the Joint List who are not members of the Balad party.

“Blue and White has been putting out feelers, but without a formal appeal, we will not discuss anything," she stressed, adding, "We are one list. Anyone who wants to talk, must talk to all 15 of us."

Touma-Sliman clarified that "what happened in the last elections will not happen again. We fought the hardest war against Netanyahu, with all the factions in the opposition losing their power. Anyone who wants and dreams of becoming Prime Minister must recognize this, must understand and internalize it - and talk to us in public."

Despite the fact that senior members of Blue and White are former high-ranking IDF officials, she did not rule out sitting in the same government with them, so long as her party's demands are met.

Since Gantz expressed support in the past for US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, Touma-Sliman stressed, "Anyone who continues to support the Deal of the Century - we will not support him."