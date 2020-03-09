Senator Cruz decides to go into self-quarantine

Texas Senator announces he is self-quarantining himself after coming in contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced on Sunday that he is self-quarantining himself after learning that he came in contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

In statement he released and which was quoted by Houston’s KHOU-TV, Cruz said the interaction happened 10 days ago during the CPAC convention, adding he hasn't experienced any symptoms.

Cruz said he held a brief conversation with the individual and they also shook hands.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," Cruz said in the statement.

The Senator added he consulted with several medical authorities and "physicians further advised that testing is not effective before symptoms manifest, and my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine."

Cruz said that even though the threat is low since he interacts with his constituents so often, he decided to remain at his home until 14 days have passed since the interaction. He added that the people who have interacted with him in the last 10 days "should not be concerned about potential transmission."

He stressed he made the decision "to give everyone peace of mind."

On Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced that an individual who attended CPAC less than two weeks ago had tested positive for coronavirus.

While President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a number of other top White House officials participated at the event, the ACU noted that the attendee “had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall.”