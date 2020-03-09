North Korea fires three projectiles

South Korea's military says North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles, provides no further details.

North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles on Monday (local time), Reuters reported, citing South Korea's military.

No details were provided on the projectiles. The incident comes one week after North Korea fired what South Korea said appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan into the sea.

The North's state media said at the time that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill.

North Korea has conducted several tests of ballistic missiles in recent months, ever since talks with the US over denuclearization of the Korean peninsula broke down.

Kim and US President Donald Trump engaged in months of mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

The pair have met three times since June 2018, most recently in Vietnam in February, but with little progress towards denuclearization.

Kim set an end of December deadline for denuclearization talks with the United States.

In his New Year’s message after his ultimatum to the US expired, the North Korean leader said his country would continue developing nuclear programs unless the US gave up its hostile approach.

In late January, North Korea said it is no longer bound by commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing.