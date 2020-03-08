10 more Israelis test positive for coronavirus

Ten additional patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Sunday night, bringing the total number of Israeli citizens who have contracted the disease to 39.

Five of the patients reported on Sunday evening came from abroad - Italy, Spain, Belgium and Austria, and another five were infected after contact with other verified patients in Israel.

The 29th patient of the coronavirus is a man in his 40s from the center of the country and the source of his infection is unknown.

The 28th patient is a 60-year-old man from Jerusalem who contracted the virus from a tourist from France. Here are the places he visited and the dates he was there. All who were in these places are required to enter home quarantine.

1. From March 3 to March 20 at the Yona Koren Optics Store Ltd. on 16 Malchei Israel Street in Jerusalem, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. On March 5 at the Yona Koren Optics Store Ltd. at 16 Malchei Israel Street in Jerusalem, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

3. On March 5 at the BIGA restaurant in the Ariel shopping center from 8:00 p.m. to 9: 30 p.m.



The 27th patient departed from Tel Aviv to Vienna on February 29 on flight OS860 which departed from Israel at 6:15 a.m.. He returned from Vienna on March 5 on flight OS861 which took off at 1:30 p.m., and landed in Israel at 5:15 p.m.



From Ben Gurion Airport, he traveled by train at 6:05 PM directly to Acre.

The 26th patient is a woman from Haifa. She returned from Tenerife, Spain on March 3 and has been in home isolation since that date. She is reported to be in good condition.

The woman left the country for Tenerife via Madrid on February 25 on the Iberia Flight IB3317 which took off at 6:00 a.m. and landed at 10:30 p.m.

She boarded connecting flight IB3940 from Madrid to Tenerife on February 25, which departed at 1:45 p.m. and landed at 3:35 p.m.

On her return flight, she departed from Tenerife en-route to Madrid on March 3 at 11:05 a.m., and landed at 2:55 p.m. The flight number was IB3943. From Madrid, she continued on the same day to Tel Aviv on flight IB3316, which departed at 5:00 p.m. and landed at 10:45 p.m.

Anyone who was on these flights is asked to enter home isolation as directed by the Health Ministry and report it on the Health Ministry website or the Health Ministry hotline at * 5400.

If during the isolation period, symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing appear, you are asked to call the Magen David Adom hotline 101 immediately to find out if virus testing is required.