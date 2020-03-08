Anger in Blue and White over lack of support for minority govt.

Blue and White party leaders, especially Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya'alon, were outraged that members of the Telem faction, MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, were opposed to the establishment of a minority government with the outside support of the Joint Arab List.

Blue and White officials told Channel 12 News that the two "are serving Netanyahu and thwarting the Gantz government."

Channel 13 News reported overhearing a tense conversation between Moshe Ya'alon and MKs Hendel and Hauser at the party's Tel Aviv headquarters. They were heard being attacked over their intent to vote against a minority government.

Meanwhile, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz instructed his political team to prepare coalition negotiations with the Joint List to support the establishment of his government from the outside. Gantz is expected to meet with Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman tomorrow.

Earlier, teens protested in front of MK Yoaz Hendel's house, urging him not to form a government with "terrorist supporters" from the Joint List. Hendel invited them into his backyard and told them: "If you press hard enough, you will bring unity."