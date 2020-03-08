Head of Republicans in Israel: VOTE ZOA

Click here to vote

Chairman of Republicans Oveseas Israel, Marc Zell, called on supporters of a Greater Israel to vote ZOA (SLATE #11) at the ongoing WZO elections for the 38th Zionist Congress. Voting will come to a close on March 11. With 15 party slates in the running, it's of critical importance to vote in a slate that supports a strong, vibrant State of Israel, sovereignty over all areas of Judea and Samaria, and a clear, definitive negation of the BDS movement and Israel's enemies at home and abroad.

Zell stressed: "these are critical times and [that] your vote is essential to protecting the State of Israel - all of Israel" and continued, "If you want to see a strong Jewish State [prospering within its complete] boundaries, vote for the ZOA Coalition - Slate #11."

