Number of Coronavirus patients in Israel rises to 29

Israelis on same plane as patient who returned from Spain asked to enter home isolation due to Coronavirus.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday evening that another Israeli citizen has tested positive for the Coronavirus. This brings the number of Israelis who have been confirmed to have contracted the disease to 29.

The patient is a woman from the Haifa area. She returned from Tenerife, Spain on March 3 and has been in home isolation since that date. She is reported to be in good condition.

The woman left the country for Tenerife via Madrid on February 25 on the Iberia Flight ib3317 which took off at 6 am and landed at 10:30 am.

She boarded connecting flight ib3940 from Madrid to Tenerife on February 25, departure time 1:45 pm and landed at 3:35 pm.

On her return flight, she departed from Tenerife en-route to Madrid on March 3, at 11:05 pm and landed at 2:55 pm. The flight number was ib3943. From Madrid, she continued on the same day to Tel Aviv via flight ib3316, departure time 5 pm and landing time 10:45 pm.

Anyone who was on these flights is asked to enter home isolation as directed by the Health Ministry and report it on the Health Ministry website or the Health Ministry hotline at * 5400.

If during the isolation period, symptoms of fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing appear, you are asked to call the Magen David Adom hotline 101 immediately to find out if virus testing is required.