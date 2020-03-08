'Don't place Israel's security in the hands of terrorists'

Leading rabbis urged Benny Gantz not to form minority gov't with help from the Joint List.

Leading religious Zionist rabbis sent a letter to the chairman of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz urging him not to form a government with the help of the Joint Arab List.

Rabbis Chaim Druckman, Shmuel Eliyahu, Yehoshua Shapira and David Fendel asked Gantz not to place Israel's wellbeing in the hands of terrorist-supporters.

Instead, they suggested he opt for a unity government with a Netanyahu-led Likud.

"We ask you to tell all those pressuring you to sit with the Joint List that you promised your supporters not to form a government with their help," the letter began.

"The month of Adar, from which we learn that 'you have to gather all the Jews' is the key to victory and success, and that 'a scattered and divided people' the secret to failure is upon us."

"Establishing such a government may be within the letter of the law, but it would turn away half the Jewish people, and it is wrong to divide when [Jews] are in need of unity in the face of such daunting challenges."

The rabbis concluded, "We call on you to unite and strengthen our people. Now's the time for a national unity government. Plain and simple."