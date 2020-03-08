Samaria Regional Council helping 100,000 residents in isolation

Head of Shomron (Samaria) Regional Council Yossi Dagan completed a period of mandatory home isolation today. The quarantine began following his return from a work trip in France. Dagan tested negative for the coronavirus.

Upon arrival at the offices of the Samaria Council, Dagan held an emergency meeting over concerns for the spread of the virus. The meeting was attended by a number of emergency organization heads, as well as council head Amitai Roitman, council spokeswoman and relevant professionals from the field.

It was decided to open emergency headquarters intended for crisis scenarios. It was also decided that a communal effort would be invovled in providing aid to quarantined families.

Local Samaria communities held emergency preparations with the help of local coordinators, council members and the community center, providing support to individuals in home isolation, and assisting children with parents in isolation. They did their shopping, and provided emotional support to those in need, with the Purim holiday, known for its customs of delivering food parcels to friends and family, just a day away.

"We have identified a problem, and are preparing to provide the best possible response treatment to residents," Dagan said. "Right now, Samaria is relatively well-off compared to other parts of the country, with the number of individuals in isolation fairly low. However, we will continue being attentive to the implications of families in isolation, educational institutions, and the entire community, and will work together to make this process as comfortable as possible."