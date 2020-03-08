Bennett considers closing off PA over Coronavirus

Defense Minister says Israeli defense system fully prepared to deal with the Coronavirus should it turn into a pandemic.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday visited the Home Front Command's exercise on the Coronavirus, attended by Home Front Commander Maj. Gen. Tamir Yedai.

The exercise involved mapping the parameters of the maximum load on the health system, emphasizing where the IDF and the Home Front Command could in this type of scenario.

In the meantime, the defense minister instructed him to present to him a hearing on Monday about the economic implications of the scenario of closing off the Palestinian Authority following the spread of the virus, along with recommendations for possible directions of action.

"The Coronavirus has been expanding in Israel in recent days and it requires us all to take responsibility for the possibility of pandemic (pandemic)," said Bennett. "" In the event of the virus spreading to the plague situation and declaring a national crisis, the security system will take responsibility for managing the event."

Bennett emphasized: ''The defense system is fully prepared to deal with the pandemic situation. It is important to say that we are not there yet, and we appreciate and hope not to get there either.

"If every citizen in the country follows the Health Ministry's instructions, hand washing, avoiding contact with each other and maintaining public order, we can certainly overcome the crisis. Need to say - the Health Ministry is dealing with the situation very well, and as much as we need we will assist and be prepared for transfer aid," Bennett said.