The long term damage of Bernie Sanders. Opinion

Bernie Sanders is going to lose but the movement he started will cause long term damage to America.

My South Korean Physician colleague asked me what was up with Bernie Sanders. He could not understand how a Jew could sound worse than Israel’s enemies. "How is it possible?" he wanted to know. Other nationalities don’t seem to have such a problem.

I had to explain a concept which Jews have had to deal with for over a millennia of the “self -hating Jew”. It is not an idea which I or any proud Jew is comfortable with but it's been part of our national identity since Moses and the “Spies”.

Although there are many ways to define a “self-hating Jew “ essentially it is a Jew by birth who would rather be everything and anything but Jewish. He is ashamed of his Jewishness. He has no pride in his heritage or tradition. He would rather side with the enemies of the Jewish People rather than follow the majority of the Jewish Nation. Bernie Sanders is a self-hating Jew. He does not represent the Jewish People and never will.

In my former stomping grounds in Jamaica Estates, the Reform Temple led by Bernie Sander type people eventually sold their synagogue to Muslims rather Orthodox Jews who'd offered more money. It was done purely in spite, the same way Bernie Sanders supports Ilhan Omer and bashes Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Unfortunately, Bernie Sanders has had a profound and lasting impact on the Democratic Party. Joe Biden’s comeback is due to Bernie Sander’s radicalism and extremism but make no mistake about it, Joe Biden will do everything he can to win over Sander’s followers and adherents. Bernie Sander’s anti-Israel sentiments will be incorporated into the Democratic platform. Even when Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders will be allowed to whisper in his ear and make demands.

Vice President Mike Pence got into the act and point blank said at AIPAC, “We must ensure that the most pro-Israel President in history must not be replaced by one who would be the most anti-Israel President in the history of this nation.” He blasted Sanders for calling Israel a “racist state” and defaming AIPAC as a “platform for bigotry”.

Besides Bernie Sander's anti-Israel stance, his attempt at turning the Democratic Party into a Socialist one has actually made it look a lot more like the Labor Party in Great Britain under the leaderiship of renowned anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn. The similarities are striking. The British majority rejected Corbyn and the American majority has rejected Bernie Sanders.

Unfortunately, clones of Bernie Sanders like Alexandra Ocasio Cortez have sprung up and are carrying on with his wacko ideas.

Unless America votes them out, the Sander Effect will linger and fester for years to come. America may have gotten a reprieve now but don’t hold your breath, they are not finished yet. The long term damage of Bernie Sanders will be felt for years to come.