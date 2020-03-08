Shas vows to oppose minority government

Shas faction members signed a pledge today to refrain from joining a minority government led by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, and use all their resources to overthrow such a government, establishing a Netanyahu-led right-wing coalition.

They also vouched to oppose a law preventing the Prime Minister from forming a government.

Shas party chairman and Minister of the Interior, Aryeh Deri, said that later in the day all remaining 58 members of the right-wing bloc would sign the agreement.

The Shas party has pledged its support for Netanyahu, whom they view as an ally in the fight against Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and the Blue and White coalition of Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, and Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi.