Tzohar volunteers to say Kaddish in place of mourners in quarantine

With a growing number of people isolated in their homes due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization is making itself available to help hundreds of mourners who are unable to get to prayers to recite kaddish for their loved ones.

The organization has set up a special online resource where mourners can be in send in details and names of those who were lost. A Tzohar volunteer will then dedicate himself to saying kaddish in place of the individual who is not able.

Rabbi David Stav, Chair of Tzohar said “This crisis has created a situation where people are being trapped in their homes against their will. It is our role as a united Jewish people to find ways to help them and this initiative will hopefully bring some measure of comfort to those experiencing this deeply frustrating and often frightening time.”