MK Zohar to the right: Boycott supporters of anti-Netanyahu law

Likud MK sends letter to leaders of right-wing parties accusing left of 'disregarding the will of the people' out of hatred for Netanyahu.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) sent a letter to the leaders of the right-wing Knesset parties calling on them to declare that anyone who cooperates with personal legislation against the prime minister will not be a party to any right-wing coalition in the future.

"In recent days, we have witnessed the unprecedented and shameful acts of the left-wing parties in the State of Israel," Zohar began his letter.

He said, "Apart from the fact that most of these cases are devoid of common values ​​that are willing to join the Joint List that jeopardizes the security of the state, there is a disregard for the will of the people and everything in the name of hatred and persecution against the head of the right-wing camp - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu."

"These things are clear, the left's desire to return to power overwhelms their minds to the point of breaking all the rules indiscriminately," Zohar noted.

At the end of the letter, Zohar said, "Blue and White and Liberman are ready to jeopardize Israel's security and join the joint list only in the name of hatred for Netanyahu.