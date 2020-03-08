'The Kaminitz Law - not a bargaining chip'

Regavim org responds to report that Likud's negotiation offered Joint List a repeal of the Kaminitz Law in return for political security.

The Regavim organization on Saturday responded to Raviv Drucker's report on Israel' s Channel 13 News according to which the Likud's negotiation team has floated a repeal of the Kaminitz Law in return for political security.

The Kaminitz Law is a cluster of amendments to Israel’s Planning and Building Code which provide administrative tools and enforcement powers against illegal construction.

Channel 13 yesterday cited officials in the Joint List who said they had received an offer from associates of Prime Minister Netanyahu to enter into negotiations.

According to the Joint List officials, the associates of the prime minister had called on them not to support the legislation currently being promoted against Netanyahu, and not to recommend Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to the president for the task of forming a coalition. In return, they would be willing to provide benefits, such as cancellation of the Kaminitz Law.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim, responded to the report, saying, “Any government that repeals the Kaminitz Law - whether it is headed by Netanyahu or Gantz - will be abandoning the Negev and the Galilee, leaving our state lands at the mercy of continued illegal construction that threatens the most precious resource we have: Israel’s land reserves. "

"The Kaminitz Law gives enforcement authorities the tools needed to uphold the law and ensure responsible use of our national assets. Using the law’s repeal as a bargaining chip undermines the authorities’ ability to fulfill their duty. Repealing the law would be the antithesis of Zionist public policy, and would set Israel back to the 'wild west' days of rampant illegal construction."