Blue and White MKs expected to block move for minority gov't

Benny Gantz expected to encounter opposition from MKs Hauser and Hendel to move for minority gov't with outside support from Joint List.

According to a report on Kan Reshet Bet, senior officials in Blue and White acknowledge in internal talks that the party will have difficulty obtaining the majority needed to form a minority government that relies on the support of the Joint List.

The difficulty Blue and White Chair Benny Gantz is expected to encounter lies in opposition to the move from MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvika Hauser of his party.

The two, reports Kan, are expected to face heavy pressure over the next few days to support the process.

Kan mentioned that Hendel and Hauser were the ones who halted Blue and White’s attempt after the previous elections to promote a plan for a minority government with outside support from the Joint List.

At the same time, a group of MKs in the party is trying to promote a unity government with Likud. According to sources in Blue and White, Gabi Ashkenazi supports the move for unity, along with MKs Orit Farkash Hacohen, Yoaz Hendel, Hili Tropper, Zvika Hauser, and others.