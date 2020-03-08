Mayor of Sderot: Gantz, get your act together

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Saturday urged Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz not to enter a government with the predominantly Arab Joint List.

Last week, MK Ahmed Tibi was asked in an interview with Channel 13 News whether he would topple a government led by Gantz that would embark on a military operation in Gaza and replied, "Unequivocally yes."

Davidi told Gantz on Saturday night, "For months you explained that you would not hesitate to hit Hamas and kill terrorists and now I see videos of Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi praising shaheeds."

"Do you want to form a government with the Joint List whose leaders praise terrorists? How will this happen exactly, Benny? On Sunday will you go to an operation in Gaza and on Tuesday they will topple your government? Don't make a fool of yourself. Do not be remembered as a leader who, because of hatred for Netanyahu, caused the State of Israel to lean on people who praise terrorists. I suggest to you Benny - get your act together! Don't fall into your own trap,” added Davidi.