Benny Gantz to receive increased security

Knesset Guard decides to increase security around Blue and White chairman following threats on social media.

Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif decided on Saturday night to increase security around Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, following incitement against him on social media.

At the start of his speech in the Maccabiah village in Ramat Gan on Saturday night, Gantz said he was verbally attacked by a man who tried to approach him and confront him.

Over the weekend, hate photos against Gantz and against senior members of Blue and White were circulated, amid the party’s intention of forming a minority government with the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

A person also wrote on his Facebook page, "Gantz should be murdered in Rabin Square and join Rabin."