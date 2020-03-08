Number of cases of coronavirus in Israel rises to 25

Ministry of Health provides updates on two more people infected with coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night that the number of cases of coronavirus in Israel has risen to 25, after a man from central Israel who returned from Spain on March 2 was identified as having contracted the virus.

He left Israel for Madrid on February 28, on Arkia flight IZ231. He returned from Madrid via Brussels on March 2: From Madrid to Brussels he was on Brussels Airlines flight SN3728 and then on Brussels Airlines flight SN3293 from Brussels to the Ben Gurion Airport. Passengers on those flights are requested to enter home isolation as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Earlier on Saturday, another Israeli was reported to have contracted the coronavirus after she came in contact with a group of pilgrims from Greece during a return flight.

The Ministry of Health said that the woman was on Aegean Airlines flight A3925 from Tel Aviv to Athens on February 27, and returned to Israel on Aegean Airlines flight A3924 from Athens to Tel Aviv on March 2.

Passengers on those flights are requested to enter home isolation as directed by the Ministry of Health and report it on the Ministry of Health website.

Another person diagnosed with coronavirus flew to Venice on February 22 on EasyJet flight EJ2564 and returned on February 29 on EasyJet flight EJU3342. Passengers on those flights are requested to enter home isolation as directed by the Ministry of Health and report it on the Ministry of Health website.

The patient entered home isolation and only left his home to vote at a special polling station for those under quarantine.

In addition, A man in his 50s from central Israel was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Barcelona. He flew to Spain on February 27 on El Al flight LY393 and returned on March 1 on El Al flight LY 394.