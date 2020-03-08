Attendee at CPAC 2020 conference tests positive for coronavirus

CPAC speakers included President Trump and Vice President Pence, but the attendee in question had no interaction with them.

An attendee at the CPAC 2020 conference tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New Jersey on Saturday, the American Conservative Union confirmed, according to Axios.

The attendee's exposure to the virus took place prior to the conference.

CPAC speakers included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

"This attendee had no interaction with the president or the vice president and never attended the events in the main hall," the ACU statement said. "The Trump administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials."

The attendee is currently under medical care in New Jersey and being quarantined.

CPAC was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland between February 26 and 29.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Florida reported that two elderly residents died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and Washington health officials reported 5 additional deaths in King County, bringing the death toll in the US to 19.

Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., announced its first presumptive case.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday, saying there are 76 confirmed cases in New York.

There are now at least 400 cases in more than 25 states, with the newest reports in New York, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Maryland, New Jersey and Tennessee. Colorado public health officials are monitoring at least 8 presumptive cases.