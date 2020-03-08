Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Twitter hacked

Anti-Israeli hackers broke into Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Twitter account on Friday night, planting pro-Palestinian slogans alongside Palestinian and Turkish flags.

The hacking was first recognized by senior programmer Ran Bar Zik, who posted about it on his blog and described the hacking on his Twitter account.

"As soon as I saw the matter, I reported it to Twitter and within a few minutes the tweets were deleted. Either Twitter intervened, or one of Bennett's staff members, who serves as Defense Minister, intervened," Bar Zik wrote.

The Defense Minister's office said, "Last night around 2:00 a.m., Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Twitter account was hacked for several minutes. The contents were immediately deleted, and the password to the account was changed.”

“The issue was brought to the attention of qualified cyber security officials, who began an immediate investigation which continued for several hours. The investigation is now over and will continue tomorrow.”

“According to all indications, these are not hostile terrorist activities and the hacking did not lead to the minister's personal email or mobile accounts, but amounted to obtaining only the Twitter password. At the same time, the passwords to all accounts were changed to prevent recurrence of such incidents."