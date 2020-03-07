Labor leader: 'All attempts to form a government are legitimate'

MK Amir Peretz praises those working to form 'government of change and hope,' says PM Netanyahu's warning is 'illegitimate and dangerous.'

Labor-Gesher-Meretz Chairman MK Amir Peretz on Saturday night responded to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's claim that the left-wing bloc is trying to steal the elections.

"Netanyahu's attempt to incite the public to take the the streets and upend the results of the elections is not legitimate and is dangerous," Peretz said.

"The elections are over, and the task of forming a government has been turned over to the Knesset. Any attempt to garner a majority to form a government is legitimate. Any vote, whether from a Jewish citizen or an Arab, is equal.

"I congratulate the party heads who are making every effort to form a new government of change and hope, even if it is a minority government. This is our obligation to our voters, this is our obligation to our values. We must not allow anyone to drag us to additional elections."

The center-left bloc has 55 Knesset seats, but Yisrael Beytenu has said that it will "will not sit and will not cooperate, directly or indirectly, with terror supporters, including the Joint Arab List," making it near-impossible for Blue and White to form a government.